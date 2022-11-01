Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 - 31 October 2022)

PHILIPPINES

On 29 October, Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae (local name ‘ Paeng’) made landfall in the Philippines, affecting all 17 regions of the country. More than 2.18 million people have been affected, with over 524,900 people displaced. As of 31 October, around 297,000 persons were taking temporary shelter in 4,024 evacuation centres. Strong winds and heavy rains prior to the storm's landfall resulted in flash floods and landslides, damaging an estimated 4,188 houses – a figure expected to increase as further reports come in. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported at least 98 people killed (58 confirmed, 40 for validation), 69 people injured and 61 people missing.

NDRRMC remains on red alert as it continues to monitor search, rescue, retrieval, response and assessment activities. Efforts are underway to restore damaged lifeline services such as power, water and telecommunications. 158 local government units have declared a state of calamity due to the storm.

MYANMAR

Myanmar continues to witness civilian casualties and displacement due to ongoing fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and various Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs). Tensions remain high in Kachin following the airstrike in Hpakant township on 23 October that resulted in dozens of civilian casualties. Humanitarian partners have been engaging with the relevant authorities to allow the safe referral of the injured to health facilities. In Kayah, there has also been heavy fighting, displacement and civilian casualties. In Rakhine, Cyclone Sitrang impacted the coastal area, causing damage to several houses in Thae Kong village in Pauktaw township. In addition, thousands of acres of rice fields in Myebon, Minbya, Pauktaw,

Rathedaung, Mrauk-U and Ponnagyun townships were flooded due to heavy rains and strong winds. According to the latest UN figures, as of 24 October more than 1.4 million people remain internally displaced across Myanmar. This includes more than 1.1 million people displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover.

PAKISTAN

Public health concerns are high in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, particularly with access to primary healthcare limited by monsoon-induced damage to health facilities. As of 25 October, 59 health facilities are destroyed and 461 are partially damaged in Sindh, where nearly 350,000 people were suspected of having malaria, more than 700,000 people had diarrhea, and over 770,000 people reported a skin-related disease between July and early October.

Stagnant water has contributed to malaria outbreaks in 32 districts in Sindh and Balochistan. The practice of open defecation has increased from one-fifth before the floods to over one-third of the affected population, with 6 million people no longer having home sanitation facilities.

The latest National Nutrition Survey estimates that 1.6 million children in Sindh and Balochistan suffer from severe acute malnutrition and require treatment. FAO impact assessments indicate that close to 4,418 km2 (1.09 million acres) of crop area in the country was flooded in September, compared to 38,287 km2 (9.4 million acres) in August. The findings also show that 98 per cent of the total area for wheat cultivation is available for the next planting season. The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) published on 28 October indicates that the national poverty rate may increase by 3.7 to 4.0 percentage points as a result of the floods, potentially pushing between 8.4 and 9.1 million more people below the poverty line.