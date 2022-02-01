Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 - 31 January 2022)

TONGA

Following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on 15 January, government-led efforts continue with the clearing of ash debris, coordinating relief distribution to affected communities, and assessing initial damage. More than 1,500 people remain displaced, according to initial findings by IOM. The authorities report that at least 293 houses have been damaged or affected, the majority in the main island Tongatapu.

The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and humanitarian partners on the ground have been carrying out relief distributions in Tongatapu and in the Ha’apai Island group. With access to safe drinking water the main challenge,

NEMO and humanitarian partners have established 16 water stations around Tongatapu, where 90 per cent of power has been restored. As communication is gradually being re-established, work continues with cable repair and inter-islands communication. The repair of the undersea cable will take weeks.

The Pacific Humanitarian Team - the overarching strategic coordination platform for the United Nations, international non-governmental organizations, and the IFRC – is facilitating assistance in support of the Tongan authorities.

PHILIPPINES

As of 30 January, the number of people affected by Typhoon Rai has reached over 9.9 million across 9734 barangays and 10 regions. The latest number of houses damaged is estimated to be over 1.7 million. On 25 January the HCT agreed to expand the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities based on a better understanding of needs.

The HNP will expand to Region VII, focusing on Bohol and Cebu and will emphasize multi-sectoral response focusing on food security and agriculture, shelter, protection and early recovery. The revised HNP will be launched at a virtual Member States briefing on 2 February.

9.9M typhoon-affected people

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) and/or local People’s Defence Forces (PDF) across the southeast has intensified, with reports of airstrikes, artillery fire, and landmine explosions, particularly in Kayah State, during the reporting period. As a result, an estimated 13,000 people from Kayah State have been newly displaced into four townships in southern Shan: 5,000 IDPs in Hsiseng, 4,000 IDPs in Pinlaung, 3,000 IDPs in Nyaungshwe and 1,000 IDPs in Taunggyi during the reporting period. Several humanitarian organisations have suspended their operations in Kayah State or relocated their staff to safer places due to the volatile security situation. Humanitarian actors, who are still operating, have continued to reach vulnerable and displaced people where access is possible in southern Shan and Kayah, providing them with life-saving assistance and much-needed protection services through civil society organisations (CSOs) and community-based organisations (COBs). More than 425,000 people remain displaced as a result of conflict across Myanmar since the military takeover on 1 February 2021.

425,000 people displaced by conflict