Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 - 30 November 2020)

PHILIPPINES

At least 905,000 people are in need of assistance across Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region after typhoons Goni and Vamco affected the country in mid-November. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), more than 367,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed and about 33,300 people remain displaced and are hosted with families or in evacuation centres, as of 25 November. In support of the government-led response, the UN and humanitarian partners released a revised response plan, seeking US$52.6 million to assist 278,000 of the most-affected people in the provinces of Albay,

Catanduanes and Cagayan with food, access to clean water, sanitation-hygiene facilities, emergency shelter, livelihood, health and early recovery.

INDIA

Tropical Cyclone Nivar made landfall over south-eastern India on 26 November, and brought strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges that caused flooding of low-lying areas in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu including the capital of Chennai. According to media reports, at least eight people died, four people are missing, and hundreds of houses were damaged. In Andhra Pradesh, at least 40,000 people have been displaced and are hosted in relief camps. Government authorities are conducting search and rescue operations, and are providing food packages, health services, and cash assistance to affected people.

VIET NAM

According to the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), at least 243 people have died, more than 600,000 houses and 860 schools have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 30,000 hectares of agricultural land were flooded as a result of a series of tropical storms that struck Vietnam from mid-October to November.

As of 26 November, international organizations, including UN agencies,

NGOs, the Red Cross and the AHA Center have been providing critical relief items, including home repair kits, kitchen sets, food, household, hygiene, education and dignity kits, water purification tablets and multipurpose cash, worth about US$9.7 million to the most flood-affected people.

