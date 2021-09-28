Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 September 2021)

PHILIPPINES

At least 2,900 people were displaced in the town of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao province on 23 September as the military launched aerial attacks against the non-state armed group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF). The internally displaced persons (IDPs) are taking shelter in a school and were provided with family food packs by the Bangsamoro regional government, while Protection Cluster partners continue to monitor the situation.

The IDP numbers are expected to increase as pursuit operations continue in areas close to the bases of BIFF. More than 7,500 people remain displaced in nine towns of Maguindanao province since the intensified military operations started in March.

THAILAND

Since 23 September, Tropical Storm Dianmu has brought heavy rain, causing flash floods in parts of 27 provinces in northeast and central Thailand. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, 58,977 households in 23 provinces remain affected as of 27 September. The relief efforts are ongoing, led by provincial governors in coordination with Provincial Red Cross Chapters, local organizations and the military. More storms and rainfall are expected in Southeast Asia as the monsoon season usually lasts until early November in the region.

INDONESIA

Heavy rain for several days resulted in flooding in Gunung Mas Regency of Central Kalimantan on 22-26 September, which directly affected 13,638 people. The emergency response is declared until the end of September, and the local government has provided food assistance. Flooding events also occurred in Luwu and North Luwu Regencies of South Sulawesi on 20-24 September, affecting over 4,000 people.

The local government has provided immediate relief assistance in these localized disaster events too.

AFGHANISTAN

The humanitarian response continues across Afghanistan to reach people in need before the start of the winter season. Since the beginning of September, WFP has reached 965,000 people with more than 13,000 metric tons of food. Thousands of health facilities have been left without funding for medical supplies and salaries for health staff.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has released US$45 million to support Afghanistan’s health-care system. However, more funds need to be urgently released to partners to scale up the health response and to prevent a total breakdown of health-care services across the country.

MYANMAR

Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the food security needs of people affected by conflict and COVID-19 across various parts of the country.

After around two months of suspension, the World Food Programme (WFP) and partners resumed distributions of food and cash assistance to a total of about 360,000 vulnerable and displaced people in Kachin, northern Shan,

Rakhine and Chin in September. WFP has also expanded the geographical coverage of its large-scale urban response, targeting the most vulnerable townships in both Mandalay and Yangon.

INDIA

On 26 September, Cyclone Gulab made landfall about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in India. Four people have lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh. Over 46,000 people were evacuated into 1,189 safe shelters in Odisha and nearly 3,940 people were evacuated to 106 relief camps in Andhra Pradesh. National and state disaster response forces carried out search and rescue operations. The Government is providing relief assistance to the affected people. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone has now weakened into a depression.