Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 -27 May 2019)

PHILIPPINES

The second anniversary since the outbreak of fighting between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Maute ISIL-inspired armed group in Marawi took place on 23 May. As a result of the conflict, an estimated 360,000 people were displaced from the city and surrounding municipalities. While about over sixty per cent of the IDPs have now returned home, some 66,000 people remain displaced, with many of them in temporary shelters and camps. Amongst those who are still displaced, the most urgent needs are for access to potable water, sustainable livelihoods and permanent shelter

AFGHANISTAN

After being closed for more than one month, 17 health facilities in Nuristan province, eastern Afghanistan have reopened following negotiations between community elders and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG). On 19 April, 22 health facilities were forced to close by a NSAG, when the group issued demands for better conditions in the facilities. As a result of the closures, approximately 117,000 people were denied access to healthcare. Five health centres still remain closed, denying 27,000 people access to basic health services.

BANGLADESH

On 24-25 May, heavy rain, strong winds and landslides damaged shelters in several camps for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar. More than 2,500 households (approximately 11,900 people) were affected, more than 800 people displaced. Assistance was provided to people who were injured or displaced by the storm and to help repair damaged shelters and facilities.

Assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage caused to shelters,

WASH facilities, community structures and services in the camps.

INDONESIA

On 24 May, Mount Agung, located in Karangasem Regency in Bali,

Indonesia, erupted for the third time this month. The eruption spewed lava, rocks and volcanic ash approximately 2-3 kms from the crater, affecting nine villages.

No immediate evacuations have been undertaken, although people have been requested not to conduct any activities within a 4km radius of the volcano. The alert level for the volcano remains at Level 3.