Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 January 2020)

PHILIPPINES

On 26 January, the Philippines Government lowered the alert status of the Taal Volcano from alert level 4 to 3 (out of 5) to reflect the overall decrease in volcanic activity. Residents evacuated from the 14km radius of the volcano but living outside the 7 km danger zone are now able to return to their homes. Restricted access continues for Agoncillo and Laurel communities in Batangas province, while the Taal Island remains on permanent lockdown. Over 384,000 people were affected by the volcano eruption, with more than 308,000 people temporarily seeking shelter in evacuation centres and host communities.

MYANMAR

On 22 January, the Rakhine State Government announced that the authorities plan to close a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kyaukphyu Township, where some 960 IDPs have lived since December 2019. So far, three IDP camps in Pauktaw, Kyauktaw and Myebon townships, with over 9,500 IDPs, have been declared closed. These camps were established to host people displaced by fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army. Conflict-related civilian casualties in Rakhine State are on the rise, with two civilians reportedly killed and 24 injured due to landmines, IED explosions, as well as shelling between 17 to 27 January.

INDONESIA

Floods that have affected the Bandung District of West Java Province since 23 January have not yet receded. As of 26 January, the Provincial Government reported that over 60,000 people were directly affected by the floods, with over 10,700 houses, 400 schools, 85 places of worship, and other facilities inundated due to heavy rains and the overflowing of the Citarum River. Local and provincial governments, police, military, and the Indonesian Red Cross have provided relief assistance to affected people. On 26 January, two people were killed and two others were critically injured when a landslide struck Pasanggrahan Baru Village in the Sumedang District of West Java Province. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysiscs Agency of Indonesia is predicting that the rainy season will continue across much of the country until March 2020.

