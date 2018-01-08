Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 - 8 Jan 2018)

AFGHANISTAN

Since 1 January, more than 1,000 people have been displaced from Nangarhar to Kabul. Military operations in Kapisa reportedly also displaced 2,000 people within the province, while nearly 1,000 people from three neighboring provinces were also displaced into Kapisa. In 2017, more than 448,000 people were displaced due to conflict in Afghanistan, an average of more than 1,200 people every day. The highest number of displaced people was recorded in Nangarhar Province (123,538 IDPs), followed by Kunduz (39,550 IDPs) and Badghis (26,659 IDPs.) 3,000 people displaced

MYANMAR

Fighting in northern Shan State in late December displaced more than 1,240 people from Kyaukme and Namhsan townships, as of 7 January, according to the Relief and Resettlement Department (RRD) in Kyaukme.

Displaced people are staying at five religious sites in Kyaukme and Mongngawt towns where local authorities, RRD, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, local civil society organizations, UN, INGOs and private donors have provided food, blankets, hygiene kits and kitchen sets. However, more winter items are urgently needed. 1,240 people displaced In Kachin State, at least 185 people arrived in Man Wein Gyi after fleeing violence in the border areas between Kachin and Shan states. Displaced people are staying with host families and in four existing IDP camps in the Man Wein Gyi area where local organizations and partners have been able to provide some food, blankets and hygiene kits.

PHILIPPINES

On 31 December 2017 an area of low pressure entered the Philippines area of responsibility developing into a tropical depression as it made landfall on 2 January 2018 over Dinagat Island Province, Siargao Island, and Mindanao. More than 18,500 families in 267 barangays in six regions were affected. Three individuals were reported dead, nine were injured and two people were reported missing. An estimated 180 houses were damaged. While floodwaters have now begun to recede in many affected areas, National, Regional and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Offices continue to provide weather advisories and collect reports on the effects of the tropical depression. 18,500 people affected

INDONESIA

On 4 January 2017, the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) lowered the radius of the estimated danger zone around Mt Agung from ten kilometres to six kilometres from the crater, permitting thousands of people to return to their homes. However, the alert status remains at Level IV (Danger) as the volcano is still in the eruption phase, and as of 4 January, 70,610 people evacuated from their homes were still being accommodated in 240 sites.

Current potential hazards are rock, sand, gravel, heavy ash and lava rain. Given the scale of current eruption, there is a small likelihood of pyroclastic events (hot clouds), although this situation could change. 70,600people evacuated