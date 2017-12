PHILIPPINES / VIET NAM

As of 26 December, the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center reported about 555,400 people were affected by Tropical Storm Tembin in the Philippines, with 92,000 people inside 246 evacuation centres. The storm caused severe flooding in northern Mindanao, including areas hosting displaced families from the Marawi conflict. In Lanao del Norte province, local authorities and partners distributed food and NFIs to the Marawi IDPs, and temporarily transferred IDPs whose tents were damaged by strong winds and floods. On 23 December, the UN Secretary-General expressed sadness over the devastation and that the UN stands ready to provide support to the Government of the Philippines.

Tembin continues to weaken as it moves towards southern Viet Nam and is expected to dissipate within the next 48 hours

MYANMAR

An increase in tensions and armed clashes between the Myanmar Military, the Kachin Independence Army and other ethnic armed groups in Kachin and northern Shan states has been reported since early December. On the evening of 24 December, mortar shells landed near Woi Chyai IDP camp, where over 6,900 displaced people are hosted, and near civilians areas of Laiza, injuring a civilian, according to local humanitarian partners. A similar incident took place on 14 December resulting in the displacement of some 200 people, who remain are staying with host families. Local NGOs also reported that armed clashes in northern Shan State caused civilian casualties and that civilians are having difficulties leaving conflict-affected areas in Nahmkan Township.

BANGLADESH

As of 18 December, health partners reported 1,841 suspected cases of diphtheria among the Rohingya refugees, with 22 deaths recorded. The outbreak is primary in the Balukali makeshift and extension camps.

Cases are also being reported from the Kutupalong extension, Thangkhali,

Jamtoli, and Nyapara camps, where malnutrition, low routine immunization coverage, and poor access to clean water and sanitation facilities remain key concerns. A vaccination campaign is ongoing for over 400,000 children under 15 years old. Since August, 655,000 refugees crossed from Rakhine State (Myanmar) to Bangladesh. As of 26 December, the US$434 million Rohingya Refugee Crisis Humanitarian Response Plan is only 49.5 per cent funded.

INDONESIA

On 23 and 24 December, a series of new eruptions from Mt. Agung on Bali island were recorded, with no major impact. An estimated 71,000 affected people remain in 239 evacuation sites. The basic needs of the evacuees are being provided by authorities with support from the private sector, NGOs, volunteers, and the local community. The central government maintains a high level of attention on the Mt. Agung emergency response as well as its impact on the local economy which relies on tourism.

Since 27 November, an alert Level IV (dangerous) issued by the Centre for Volcanology and Disaster Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), with a 8 to 10 km radius danger zone remains in effect.

