Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 April 2022)

MYANMAR

Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in multiple regions and states of Myanmar, natural disaster impacts have further exacerbated existing vulnerabilities among affected people. Strong winds have hit more than 200 houses in several states, particularly in northern Shan, over the past two weeks, according to initial reports by partners and local sources. In northern Shan, almost 200 houses, including a high school, in 22 villages in Hseni, Hsipaw, Kutkai, Lashio, Muse and Nawnghkio townships were damaged due to strong winds between 13 and 18 April. Humanitarian partners and the de facto authorities have provided cash assistance and family kits to the affected families in northern Shan while assessing the overall situation on the ground for wider response in all affected areas. In Kachin State, about 20 houses and shops in Zee Phyu Khone village in Mohnyin township were damaged by strong wind and heavy rain on 17 April. In Rakhine State, strong wind has damaged several houses of IDPs from the Myanmar Armed Forces-Arakan Army (MAF-AA), who are hosted in displacement sites in Kyauktaw and Mrauk-U townships; partners are still verifying the number of the affected houses. The affected families are currently staying with their relatives or in religious buildings in the same areas.

200 houses damaged by strong winds

PHILIPPINES

About 72,300 remain displaced across six affected regions from Tropical Storm Megi/ Agaton, with the displaced people staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives. Assessment findings by government agencies indicate that 2,400 houses were destroyed and 14,100 houses incurred damages. The storm also affected 73,800 farmers and 32,600 hectares of agricultural land were damaged, resulting in the loss of 90,800 metric tons of agricultural produce with an estimated cost of US$62 million. The Government confirmed that 212 people died, mostly due to rain-induced landslides, with 132 people still missing. OCHA and WFP conducted a rapid needs assessment in Leyte province and met with local authorities to discuss support needs. According to the assessment findings, affected people expressed their needs for food, water, non-food items (such as sleeping kits, kitchen kits, hygiene kits) as they lost most of their belongings; mental health and psychosocial support to deal with the trauma of surviving the landslides; and for early recovery source of livelihoods such as boats for those living in the coastal communities.

72k people displaced across 6 regions