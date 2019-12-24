24 Dec 2019

Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17 - 23 December 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Dec 2019
PHILIPPINES

Nearly 374,000 people have been affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake which struck Davao del Sur, on 15 December. About one third of these newly affected population – an estimated 108,000 people – were already struck by previous earthquakes in October.
Over 210 people were injured and 13 died following the latest earthquake which displaced over 71,000 people and caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, with over 26,000 homes and nearly 400 schools damaged. Priority needs are shelter assistance, potable water and psychosocial support.

374,000 people affected

As of 23 December, Tropical Storm Phanfone (locally known as Ursula) is currently moving towards Eastern Visayas. Phanfone is expected to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall in the Eastern Visayas on Christmas eve.

SAMOA

As of 23 December, over 5,500 cases and 79 fatalities have been reported in the measles outbreak that has overwhelmed the health system of Samoa, a country with a population of about 200,000. Most of these cases have been children under 5. The UN Central Emergency Response fund (CERF) has released some US$2.7 million to Samoa and neighbouring island countries for the provision of emergency vaccinations, obstetric and neonatal care for mothers and newborns infected with measles, mental health and psychosocial support, clean water and sanitation, and lifesaving public health information.

MYANMAR

In Shan State, more than 500 people in Lashio Township were temporarily displaced by fighting between Myanmar Armed Forces and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) on 19 December. The displaced people reportedly received relief assistance from the local government and private donors.
A stabilized security situation enabled them to return to their village of origin on 21 December. In Rakhine and Chin states, armed clashes continue between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army (AA). As of 16 December, close to 48,000 people are displaced in 136 sites, according to the Rakhine State Government.

48,000 people displaced

SRI LANKA

A late-onset of the north-eastern monsoon has caused floods and landslides in thirteen districts in Sri Lanka. Anuradhapura, Badulla, Batticaloa,
Polonnaruwa and Puttlam are most affected districts. As of 23 December, the Disaster Management Center reported over 19,000 families (65,000 people) affected and 2 deaths, while 62 houses have been fully destroyed and nearly 1,500 houses have been partially damaged. The Government has led the evacuation of 18,000 to 133 locations set up to assist those displaced. The Armed Forces and the Police have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

65,000 people affected

