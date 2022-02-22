Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 February 2022)

PHILIPPINES

On 16 February, military operations against the non-state armed group New People’s Army in Loreto, Agusan del Sur, resulted in the displacement of 6,600 people. A number of displaced people are currently staying in collective centers such as covered courts, multi-purpose buildings, and health centers, while others are being hosted by their relatives. The provincial government is tending to the needs of the displaced peoples and have provided drinking water, hygiene kits, food packs, and non-food items, as well as medical care. The military has prohibited the entry of people to the affected areas for at least a week as security clearing operations continue, thus restricting displaced people from accessing their farms and livelihoods

6.6k people displaced in Agusan del Sur

INDONESIA

Between 16-20 February, floods in West Java and Jakarta provinces reportedly inundated at least 8,361 houses and directly affected 29,307 people. Despite flood warnings from the Meteorology Agency (BMKG), one person died and another was injured due floods in Sukabumi in West Java. Local government agencies have responded to the situation by dredging water channels, strengthening river embankments, and providing immediate relief assistance to the most severely affected people.

29k people affected by floods

MYANMAR

Armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF), ethnic armed organisations (EAOs), and People’s Defence Forces (PDF) continue to escalate in southeast Myanmar, particularly in Kayah State, driving displacement, including some IDP returnees who were forced to flee their homes for a second time. According to UNHCR, on 14 February, an estimated 200 IDP returnees in Loikaw township were re-displaced into the jungle. In Tanintharyi Region, about 100 people have been displaced since 3 February due to armed clashes in Palaw township. UNHCR and partners are still collecting information and the number of IDPs is expected to increase.

Humanitarian access remains limited across the southeast and electricity, water, internet and mobile telecommunication services have been disrupted in multiple locations across Demoso, Hpruso and Loikaw townships in Kayah State over recent months.

Humanitarians urgently require access to conflict-affected areas to deliver critical life-saving assistance. Overall, according to UNHCR’s figures, as of 14 February, the number of people who remain displaced in the southeast by conflict since the February 2021 military takeover is 226,400. This includes 91,900 IDPs in Kayah State, 71,800 IDPs in Kayin State, 51,800 IDPs in southern Shan State, 7,500 IDPs in Mon State, and 2,600 IDPs in Tanintharyi Region, and 800 IDPs in Bago Region. Nationwide there are 823,400 people currently displaced, including 453,000 who were forced to flee since the military takeover.