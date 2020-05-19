Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 May 2020)

PHILIPPINES

Following initial landfall in Eastern Samar on 14 May, Category 3 Typhoon Vongfong moved northwest over mainland Luzon bringing destructive winds and intense rainfall. According to initial reports, over 1,100 houses were destroyed and 6,300 were partially damaged in Eastern Samar Province, including nine health facilities and the only COVID-19 accredited testing laboratory for Bicol Region. It is estimated that more than 40,000 farmers have been affected by damages to farm land and production losses. Eastern Samar declared a State of Calamity and has requested the national government to activate quick response funds as local calamity funds were already depleted for the COVID-19 response. OCHA and partners of the inter-cluster coordination group are currently undertaking a remote assessment of the impact of the typhoon through local partners.

FIJI

In Fiji, a total of 610 people are still hosted in 79 evacuation centers in the Central (8) and Eastern (71) Divisions respectively after being displaced by Tropical Cyclone Harold over one month ago. The humanitarian response in ongoing and is focusing on water and sanitation, food security, shelter, and health response activities. An allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has been approved with US$1M to provide assistance to 200,000 people in need.

INDIA & BANGLADESH

On 16 May, Tropical Cyclone Amphan formed in the Bay of Bengal and began moving north towards the coasts of north-east India and west Bangladesh. As of 18 May, its centre was located approximately 600 km south-east of Visakhapatnam City in India and 1,000 km south-west of the coastal area of Barisal in Bangladesh. Amphan is projected to continue moving north over the Bay of Bengal and is estimated to make landfall somewhere on the coast of southern West Bengal (India) and southern Barisal Division (Bangladesh) on 20 May. The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) in Bangladesh estimates that 14.2 million people across 9 districts are exposed to the cyclone. In India, the Government of West Bengal and Odisha has issued an advisory for the necessary evacuation of people from vulnerable locations. The National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for the evacuation of nearly 1.1. million people. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Odisha on 18-20 May as well as over West Bengal (India) and southern Bangladesh on 19-21 May. Storm surge is also expected over these regions on 20-21 May