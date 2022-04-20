Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 April 2022)

PHILIPPINES

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm Megi/Agaton resulted in the deaths of 172 people, mostly in Leyte Province were severe landslides struck several communities. Since 16 April, disaster response teams have shifted their rescue operations to search and recovery, with 110 people still unaccounted for in several areas hit by landslides. According to the NDRRMC, at least 298,000 people are displaced in 680 evacuation centers and home-based settings, while over 10,500 houses sustained damages including close to one thousand homes destroyed. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is responding to the needs of affected people.

Humanitarian agencies are supporting Government response efforts. UNICEF will be providing water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies in Southern Leyte and is coordinating with the provincial health office to identify people in need of assitance. IOM is rolling out immediate support in camp management, Health, mental health and psychosocial support, and emergency shelter support in Leyte. An IOM team is currently distributing 200 hygiene kits, and will provide additional 1,000 hygiene kits, sleeping kits, modular tents including installing kitchen counters in evacuation centers. Transitional shelter support will also be provided to people who will be relocated from landslide-prone areas. Following a request from DSWD, WFP has dispatched a total of 24 trucks which transported 30,000 family food packs, 1,000 sleeping kits, and 3,125 kitchen kits to affected communities.

MYANMAR

The security situation in Shan State remains tense due to the ongoing armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in Muse and Namtu townships in recent weeks. As a result, some 780 people from several villages have been displaced to 7 sites in Muse Township since the end of March 2022. More than 250 people were also temporarily displaced in Namtu Township during the first two weeks of April 2022. Since early April, the displaced people have received food, essential relief items, COVID-19 preventative items, and health care services from humanitarian partners. Overall, as of 11 April 2022, about 62,800 people remain displaced in northern and southern Shan since 1 February 2021. There have also been reports of forced recruitment in Shan. According to reports from protection partners, a total of 78 civilians from Hseni, Muse, Namhkan, Namtu and Tangyan townships have been forcibly recruited since early February 2022. Nationwide, as of 11 April, it is estimated that 912,700 people remain displaced, including 566,100 people who have fled their homes because of conflict and insecurity since the military takeover in February 2021.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Between 16 and 18 April, the Manam volcano emitted several ash plumes reaching 6,100 m from its southern crater. There was also a lava flow at least 100 m long into the southwest valley. The Rabaul Volcano Observatory has indicated that the eruption has subsided and has downgraded its risk level from 3 to 2 on its four-stage scale. At least three communities—Baliau, Kuluguma, and Yassa—were affected by smoke, ash, and scoria, with damages reported to an unconfirmed number of houses and ashfall about 3 cm think covering food gardens, coconut palms, and affecting water sources such as wells and water catchment facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Outbreaks of tribal violence have affected a number of communities in Papua New Guinea over the past week. Clashes in the Pari/Andawale community in Tebi local-level government (LLG), about two hour-walk east from Tari, resulted in the destruction of 60 houses, livestock, food gardens, and planted trees. In another LLG, Hulia, about 40 km south of Tari, two tribal fights happened, resulting in about 10 houses burned down. About 50 people are estimated displaced. Peace negotiations have started. In Guaia, near the centre of Northern Koroba district, about 60 km northwest from Tari, another tribal conflict resurfaced that resulted to three deaths and displacement of ten families.