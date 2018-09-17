Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 17 Sep 2018)

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) made landfall in Baggao,

Cagayan early on 15 September as a category five super-typhoon. The typhoon caused multiple landslides and flooding, ripped roofs of homes and buildings, and destroyed agricultural land. Many of the more remote areas are still inaccessible. An estimated 4.6 million people are living in areas affected by the Typhoon. As of 17 September, 192,840 people are sheltering in 1,899 evacuation centres. Provincial and municipal authorities are leading disaster response and relief efforts with the support of the Philippine Red Cross. UN agencies and NGOs are providing assistance and conducting assessments to better understand the full extent of the disaster.

192,840 people in evacuation centres

CHINA

On 16 September, Mangkhut struck the Guangdong province of China as a Tropical Storm, with winds of up 160km/hour and storm surges of three metres. Up to 2.4 million people were reportedly evacuated from Guangdong.

Schools have closed until 18 September, flights and trains have been cancelled, and ports, oil refineries and industrial plants shut. Many rivers are flowing higher-than-normal due to record-high rainfall in south China's Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of 17 September, 951,000 people have been relocated in Guangdong Province, and four deaths have been confirmed. In Hong Kong, high winds tore roofs off buildings, while heavy rain has caused flooding. At least 213 people have been injured after typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, most of them suffering minor injuries.

213 people injured

AFGHANISTAN

In the past week, some 6,700 people have been displaced by conflict, according to initial reports.

The number of verified IDPs in Afghanistan since the beginning of the year is now over 225,000. In the past week, nearly 66,000 people affected by conflict and drought received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, hygiene kits, tents and WASH packages.

An estimated 275,000 people have been displaced as a result of the drought in Afghanistan. Newly displaced people arriving in Hirat during the last week have been reported, but not confirmed. In response to the drought,

WFP started food distributions for 47,000 people in rural areas of Ghor Province. 3

275,000 people displaced

MYANMAR

Armed clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA-South), and allied forces of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA-North) have been reported in Namtu, Shan State, since the beginning of September. More than 1,500 people from nine villages in Namtu Township have been temporarily displaced since 1 September. Many of the displaced people reported that they had already fled fighting and returned home more than once this year. In August, more than 3,200 people were temporarily displaced in Shan State and in July more than 2,900 people were temporarily displaced.

1,500 people temporarily displaced