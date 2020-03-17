Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 - 16 March 2020)

PHILIPPINES

As of 12 March, more than 208,000 people remain displaced due to a series of earthquakes in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur in late 2019. Over 42,000 are talking shelter in 74 evacuation centres, while over 166,000 people are staying outside of evacuation centres in spontaneous settlements. The Task Force on Rehabilitation and Restoration of Cotabato Province continues to distribute shelter materials and livelihood assistance, as well as providing medical, dental, and psychosocial activities. In Davao del Sur, 70 permanent shelters will be turned over to displaced people in Magsaysay town.

Construction of other shelters have begun in other affected areas. Local authorities are conducting information campaigns and have released their guidelines on COVID-19, in line with Department of Health directives.

INDONESIA

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake at 10km depth struck Sukabumi District in West Java in the afternoon of 10 March. The local Government reported damages to over 1,000 houses, eight schools, and 11 public facilities. There were no reported fatalities, 12 people were injured, and 325 people were displaced. An emergency response period was declared between 10 and 16 March. The Government, Indonesian Red Cross, and national NGOs have provided basic humanitarian assistance to affected people.

MYANMAR

Reports of civilian casualties and displacement continue to increase due to intensified clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army. According to public sources, at least 10 civilians were killed and some 80 injured between 7 and 13 March due to shelling, artillery explosions, or small-arms fire. The numbers are difficult to verify due to insecurity and additional access restrictions. Fighting near civilian areas and populated villages across several townships of central and northern Rakhine as well as southern areas of Chin State has led to a deterioration in the humanitarian situation. Supply chains have been negatively affected by ongoing hostilities and food shortages are affecting thousands of people, particularly in Paletwa Township in Chin State and in Ann Township in Rakhine State.

AFGHANISTAN

Displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 37,000 people have left their homes since 1 January 2020 due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. Around 87,000 of the 245,000 people displaced in the country’s West in 2018/19 mainly because of drought are still living in displacement sites, often unable to return home because of conflict in their place of origin. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.