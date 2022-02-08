Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 February 2022)

TONGA

The National Emergency Management Office and partners continue contactless relief efforts to support those affected by the 15 January eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano and the tsunami that followed. As of 31 January, 2,390 people (2.4 per cent of the country’s population) remain displaced, of which 750 are male, 780 female, 440 boys, and 420 girls, according to IOM. About 54 per cent of the displaced households are in Tongatapu, 31 per cent in Ha’apai Island group, and 15 per cent in ‘Eua.

While most humanitarian needs are being met, access to safe water remains the most pressing issue. International humanitarian aid continues to arrive by air and sea from Australia, China, Fiji, France, Japan and New Zealand to complement the government-led response.

PHILIPPINES

The revised Humanitarian Needs and Prorities plan (HNP) was launched on 2 February, outlining plans to target 840,000 people with assistance at a cost of $169 million. The plan expands the planned response to Region VII, targeting Bohol and Cebu, which were badly affected. Under UNHCR’s leadership, the protection cluster will scale up operations in Southern Leyte over the next two months.

WFP will begin food distributions in coming days. At an joint field mission to Southern Leyte, OCHA and UNFPA met with the Government to agree on priority areas for humanitarian support to the Government, with a focus on protection, shelter, livelihoods and food security, health and waste management. In Palawan, which does not come under the HNP, OCHA has agreed with city officials that it will support on coordination and information management.

MYANMAR

Civilians continue to be displaced in northwest and southeast Myanmar amid intensified conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs), and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) during the reporting period. According to UNHCR as of 31 January, an estimated 191,640 people remain displaced as a result of conflict since 1 February 2021 in the northwest: 136,270 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Sagaing, 21,360 IDPs in Magway and 40,340 IDPs in Chin. As a result, at least 1,080 civilian properties, including houses and religious buildings, were reportedly either burnt down or destroyed across the northwest during the past 2 weeks, bringing the total burnt or destroyed civilian properties to 2,930 since 1 February 2021. An estimated 232,500 people remain displaced in the southeast as a result of conflict since 1 February 2021.

While humanitarian needs continue to grow, humanitarian access remains extremely restricted due to bureaucratic blockages, conflict, and increased military checkpoints.

Local responders are working to provide critical assistance to their communities where they can. However, wider access and assistance is required to respond to the scale of escalating humanitarian needs.

INDONESIA

Following torrential rains, Pekalongan City in Central Java and Empat Lawang District in South Sumatra were affected by floods on 4-7 February. In both areas, some 3,500 houses were inundated, and at least 700 people were evacuate, most of the older people and children under-5 years . On 6 February, flashfloods and landslides in Seluma District in Bengkulu and Cianjur District in West Java claimed three lives. Local government agencies responded to the needs of affected people and provided basic relief assistance.