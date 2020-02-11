11 Feb 2020

Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (04 - 10 February 2020)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (4.61 MB)

PHILIPPINES

Nearly a month after the Taal Volcano eruption, over 235,000 people continue to be displaced, with a majority staying with host families and more than 24,000 people in evacuation centres in the Calabarzon region. While authorities continue to validate the extent of damage, it is becoming clear that heavy ashfall and frequent earthquakes during the eruption damaged over 2,300 houses in Batangas province and caused an estimated US$66.7 million worth of damage to infrastructure to agriculture.
The Government is planning to relocate an estimated 5,000 families (25,000 people) from at-risk areas within the 7-km radius of the volcano’s crater which has been identified as a permanent danger zone. Alert-level 3 (out of 5) remains in effect over the volcano and sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten nearby areas.

235,000 people displaced

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck East New Britain province on 9 February. Initial reports indicate limited damage and no casualties

MYANMAR

The Government is reportedly moving forward to declare another IDP camp closed in Rakhine State.
On 3 February Government officials consulted with residents and representatives of the camp administration in Kyauk Ta Lone camp, to go ahead with this closure. Kyauk Ta Lone camp is in Kyaukphu Township and hosts 960 IDPs. Three camps in Kyauktaw, Myebon and Pauktaw townships, with a total of some 9,500 IDPs, have been declared closed since August 2018. The international community continues to advocate for a safe, dignified and voluntary process, involving consultations with displaced communities.

INDONESIA

Heavy seasonal flooding between 6 and 9 February, has affected over 5,000 people in Tabalong district of South Kalimantan province.

5,000 people affected

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.