Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (04 - 10 February 2020)

PHILIPPINES

Nearly a month after the Taal Volcano eruption, over 235,000 people continue to be displaced, with a majority staying with host families and more than 24,000 people in evacuation centres in the Calabarzon region. While authorities continue to validate the extent of damage, it is becoming clear that heavy ashfall and frequent earthquakes during the eruption damaged over 2,300 houses in Batangas province and caused an estimated US$66.7 million worth of damage to infrastructure to agriculture.

The Government is planning to relocate an estimated 5,000 families (25,000 people) from at-risk areas within the 7-km radius of the volcano’s crater which has been identified as a permanent danger zone. Alert-level 3 (out of 5) remains in effect over the volcano and sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten nearby areas.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck East New Britain province on 9 February. Initial reports indicate limited damage and no casualties

MYANMAR

The Government is reportedly moving forward to declare another IDP camp closed in Rakhine State.

On 3 February Government officials consulted with residents and representatives of the camp administration in Kyauk Ta Lone camp, to go ahead with this closure. Kyauk Ta Lone camp is in Kyaukphu Township and hosts 960 IDPs. Three camps in Kyauktaw, Myebon and Pauktaw townships, with a total of some 9,500 IDPs, have been declared closed since August 2018. The international community continues to advocate for a safe, dignified and voluntary process, involving consultations with displaced communities.

INDONESIA

Heavy seasonal flooding between 6 and 9 February, has affected over 5,000 people in Tabalong district of South Kalimantan province.

