14 Jan 2018

Ash eruption from Philippines volcano triggers evacuation

Saturday, 13 January 2018 14:52 GMT

It was not immediately clear how many residents had to leave the danger zone

MANILA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An active volcano in central Philippines spewed ash into the air on Saturday, prompting the country's disaster agency to order the immediate evacuation of residents in nearby villages.

