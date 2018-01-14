Ash eruption from Philippines volcano triggers evacuation
by Reuters
Saturday, 13 January 2018 14:52 GMT
It was not immediately clear how many residents had to leave the danger zone
MANILA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An active volcano in central Philippines spewed ash into the air on Saturday, prompting the country's disaster agency to order the immediate evacuation of residents in nearby villages.
