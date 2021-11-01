ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 43, 25 – 31 October 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-third (43rd) week of 2021, a total of 39 disasters (27 floods, 7 wind-related, 4 landslides, and 1 storm) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Flooding was reported by the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) in several areas. Localised heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has caused flooding and rain-induced landslides and resulted in disasters in Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, and Kalimantan as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding reportedly occurred in Kedah state of Malaysia according to the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). For the Philippines, floods and a landslide were reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) which affected areas in Davao, Cebu, and Aklan. Lastly, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported strong winds and landslide in Quang Ngai.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to BNPB, flooding was reported in West Kalimantan particularly for the regencies of Sanggau and Sekadau. From 25-26 October, highintensity rain caused the Kapuas River to overflow causing a flood that affected several Kecamatan in Sanggau Regency (Kapuas, Mukok, Jangkang, Tayan Hilir, and Meliau) and Sekadau Regency (Sekadau and Belitang). According to the report from BNPB, 3.3K families (10.6K persons) were affected, and 3.3K houses were damaged by the floods (flood depth ranging fro 30-100 cm) in Sanggau Regency. In Sekadau Regency, 3K families (10.4K persons) were affected, 2.2K persons were displaced, 1 person was dead and 3K houses were damaged. Local disaster management agencies, have coordinated with relevant authorities, conducted necessary data collection, and carried out flood monitoring. As of reporting, light-intensity rain is forecasted for West Kalimantan.