ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 42, 18 – 24 October 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-second (42nd) week of 2021, a total of 35 disasters (2 droughts, 21 floods, 3 landslides, 1 storm, and 8 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Flooding was reported in Rattanakiri by the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM). Droughts, landslides, and several localized highintensity rainfall that caused rivers to overflow resulting in floods were reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Flooding reportedly occurred in different states of Malaysia as reported by the Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA). For the Philippines, flooding was also reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported storms and the effects of the Southwest Monsoon caused disasters in multiple provinces. Lastly, the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported flooding and landslide in multiple regions as well.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to DDPM, from the 18th to the 21st of October, heavy rains and the effects of the Southwest Monsoon have caused floods, landslides, winds, and storms in different provinces of Thailand (Kalasin, Roi Et, Uthai Thani, Chachoengsao, Yala, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Si Sa Ket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Loei, Phayao, Phetchabun, Ratchaburi, Surat Thani, Uttaradit, and Lamphun). A total of 5 different disaster events were reported by the DDPM which in total, have affected around 136.8K persons. No injuries or deaths have been reported and majority of the disaster situations have been resolved.