ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 41, 11 – 17 October 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the forty-first (41st) week of 2021, a total of 31 disasters (1 drought, 1 earthquake, 15 floods, 6 landslides, 2 storms, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. According to the media, flooding occurred in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia. Hydro-meteorological disasters (drought, flooding, landslides, and winds), earthquake, and earthquakeinduced landslide have been reported in nine (9) provinces in Indonesia by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Tropical Cyclone (TC) KOMPASU caused flooding, landslides, storms, and winds in Region 1, 2, 3, 6, MIMAROPA, CAR, and CARAGA in the Philippines as reported by the Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported widespread flooding and landslide in the North, Northeast, East, Central and West Region of Thailand. Lastly, flooding, landslide, wind and storm occurred in three (3) provinces in Viet Nam as reported by the Viet Nam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA).

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the Philippine’s NDRRMC, TC KOMPASU resulted in a floods, landslides, storms and winds in Region 1, 2, 3, 6, MIMAROPA, CAR, and CARAGA . The events have affected 158.5K families (626.2K people), claim the life of 40 individuals, 18 people reported missing, 5 injured, caused damages to 7.6K houses, 286 roads, 34 bridges, and 75.8M USD worth of damages to agriculture and infrastructure. According to the latest report, a total of 714.2K USD worth of assistance have been provided to the victims of and 21 cities/municipalities in Region 1 and MIMAROPA had declarations of state of calamity.