ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 34 (21 - 28 August 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-fourth week of 2022, a total of 36 disasters (24 floods, 7 landslides, 2 storms, and 3 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Flooding, landslides, and wind-related events due to prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, overflowing of rivers, and unstable soil condition were reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Aceh, North Sumatra, West Java, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, Gorontalo,

North Sulawesi, Maluku, North Maluku, and West Papua Province in Indonesia.

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding and landslide caused by Tropical Cyclone MA-ON in Region 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, CALABARZON, CAR, and NCR, and flooding caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in Region 10. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that Tropical Cyclone MAON and the Southwest Monsoon caused floods, storms, and winds which affected 24 provinces in Thailand. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that floods, landslides, storms, and wind caused by Tropical Cyclone MA-ON have affected several provinces in Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the NDRRMC, Tropical Cyclone (TC) MA-ON (Florita) made initial landfall in the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on the morning of 23 August. At most Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was raised over some provinces in Regions I, II, III, and CAR. As of 29 August, the NDRRMC reported that 91 incidents (floods, landslides and other-related incidents) in Regions 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA, and BARMM. NDRRMC reported the following: 31.9K families (129.8K persons) affected in 486 barangays, 1.6K persons displaced (286 inside evacuation centres, 993 outside), 3 dead, 4 injured; for damages, 72 houses, 45 roads, and 14 bridges were reportedly damaged. 10.3K USD worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure was reported; for critical lifelines, 57 cities/municipalities reported power outage, 2 cities/municipalities reported water supply interruption, and 1 cities/municipalities reported communication interruption. A total of 154K USD worth of assistance have been provided to the affected persons. The AHA Centre stands ready to support the affected member state, is in constant coordination with NDRRMC-OCD, and continues to monitor the situation.