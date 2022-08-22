ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 33 (15 - 21 August 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-third week of 2022, a total of 24 disasters (19 floods, 3 landslides, and 2 storms) affected the ASEAN region. Indonesia, Lao PDR, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Flooding due to moderate to heavy rainfall and the overflowing of rivers were reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in Bogor, Jakarta, Maluku, South Kalimantan, North Sumatra, and Bengkulu.

Second, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that localised thunderstorms brought by the Southwest Monsoon, resulted in flooding/flashfloods and rain-induced landslides in areas in Region II and XII and in Cotabato. Third, the National Disaster Management Organisation of Lao PDR reported that because of Tropical Storm MULAN, flooding and landslides were widespread in 9 (nine) provinces. Lastly, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported flooding to have occurred in 19 provinces as a result of the Southwest Monsoon, the monsoon trough situation, and the presence of a low-pressure cell.

HIGHLIGHT:

From 15 to 22 Aug 2022, flooding affected 19 provinces in Thailand (Ang Thong, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Lamphun, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Si Sa Ket, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon). This is attributed to the monsoon trough situation, the presence of a low-pressure cell, and the Southwest Monsoon. As a result, 12.6K households (estimated 63.1K persons) have been affected. As of reporting, flooding persists in 8 provinces (DDPM).

From 6 to 18 Aug 2022, because of Tropical Storm MULAN, widespread flooding was reported in Lao PDR. 8.6K families (40.5K persons) were affected, 2 injured, 540 houses damaged, 14 bridges and 90 road points damaged, 11 schools, 22 public facilities, 830 fishponds, and 18.7K livestock have been affected. According to the NDMO of Lao PDR, it is still within their capacity and will correspond with the AHA Centre if they need assistance.