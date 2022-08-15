ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 32 (8 – 14 August 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the thirty-second week of 2022, a total of 32 disasters (19 floods, 5 landslides, 2 storms, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reported flooding caused by prolonged heavy rainfall in 16 provinces. Flooding, landslides, and wind-related events due to prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall, strong wind, and overflowing of rivers were reported by *Badan Nasional *Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) in South Sumatra, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, and Gorontalo Province in Indonesia. Myanmar's Department of Disaster Management (DDM) reported a landslide in Ye Kyaw Village. The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported flooding caused by the Southwest Monsoon, a low-pressure area, localised thunderstorm, and overflowing of waterways in Region II, V, XI, XII, and BARMM. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported that Tropical Storm Mulan and the Southwest Monsoon caused storms, winds, and floods which affected several regions in Thailand. Lastly, The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that storms and floods caused by Tropical Storm Mulan have affected the Northern Region of Viet Nam.

HIGHLIGHT:

On 08 August, flooding incidents occurred in Pikit, Cotabato due to the increased water level of Pulangi Rio Grande de Mindanao River caused by rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon and localized thunderstorms. According to NDRRMC, 37 areas were flooded, 29K families affected, 170 families evacuated (impacts and damages is still being verified). Pikit, Cotabato was declared under a State of Calamity as reported by NDRRMC. Meanwhile, flooding caused by the Southwest Monsoon and localized thunderstorms were reported in Pandag, Maguindanao. Reports from NDRRMC indicate that the flooding affected 21.8K families in 30 barangays. A total of 1.1K hectares of agricultural land were affected and two houses were totally damaged by the flooding. According to the report, two municipalities were declared under a State of Calamity.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Papua, Central Sulawesi, and North Sumatra in Indonesia; Ayeyawardy Region in Myanmar; Luzon in the Philippines; and along Northeast to North Central Coast Region of Viet Nam. As of reporting time, there are no active tropical cyclone advisories for the region (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M>5.0) were recorded in the region by *Indonesia's Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan *Geofisika (BMKG) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Ibu (alert level II), Semeru (alert level III), and Dukono (alert level II) in Indonesia, and Taal Volcano (alert level 1), Bulusan Volcano (alert level 1), and Mount Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to the *Pusat Vulkanologi dan *Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over much of the southern Maritime Continent. Warmer conditions are expected over parts of the southern Maritime Continent. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Southwestern Maritime Continent; a small increase in chance for extreme hot conditions to occur in Southern Maritime Continent. Weak La Niña conditions were present in the Pacific during much of July. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña events tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region. A negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has been continuing to develop and is expected to establish by August. Negative IOD tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the southern ASEAN region.