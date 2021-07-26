ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 29, 19 – 25 July 2021

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the twenty-ninth (29th) week of 2021, a total of 14 disasters (5 floods, 3 landslide, 2 storms, and 4 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam have reportedly been affected. Tropical Cyclone (TC) IN-FA enhanced the Southwest Monsoon and affected 8 regions in the Philippines as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Heavy rainfall that caused the overflowing of Jembo River resulted in flooding in Cilacap and strong winds affected North Sumatra in Indonesia as reported by Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand reported winds and storms to have affected Trat, and TC CEMPAKA to have affected 6 provinces. Lastly, the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported that TC CEMPAKA caused flooding in Thanh Hoa.

HIGHLIGHT:

For the past week, according to the NDRRMC, TC FABIAN enhanced the Southwest Monsoon that resulted in a lightning incident, impassable roads, landslides, fallen trees, floods, maritime incident, rockslide, sinkhole, storm surges, and rock-mudflow across 480 barangays in Region 1, 2, 3, 6, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CAR, and NCR of the Philippines. The mentioned events in total has affected 50.7K families (202.2K people), displaced 72.2K people into 365 evacuation centres and to friends’ and relatives’ homes, caused damages to 572 houses (447 partially, 143 totally), injured 2 people, and claimed the life an individual. A total of 2.08M USD worth of damages to agriculture and infrastructure were reported. Financial assistance and family food packs worth 57.7K USD were also distributed to the affected victims.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed high 7-day average rainfall East and Northeast of the Philippines associated to TC IN-FA, and in Luzon island of the Philippines as a result of the enhanced Southwest Monsoon by TC IN-FA. As of reporting, there are tropical cyclone advisories by JTWC for TS IN-FA impacting China and TS NEPARTAK that is forecast to impact Japan.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Seven (7) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Merapi and Sinabung in Indonesia (Alert Level III) and Taal Volcano in the Philippines (Alert level 3) reported recent volcanic activity and are under close monitoring. Volcanic activity was also reported for Mount Sirung, Semeru, and Dukono in Indonesia according to PVMBG and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASMC, for the coming week, drier conditions are expected over much of the Northern ASEAN region and warmer temperatures over much of the ASEAN region. For the regional assessment of extremes there is a small increase in chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Northwestern Myanmar and Southern Maluku Islands of Indonesia; for extended dry conditions, a moderate increase in chance for parts of the Philippines and a small increase in chance for eastern Thailand, and Central Viet Nam; for extreme hot conditions, a moderate increase in chance for much of the Maritime Continent and a small increase in chance for eastern and southern part of Mainland Southeast Asia.