ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 17 (25 April - 1 May 2022)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

For the seventeenth week of 2022, a total of 24 disasters (15 floods, 1 landslide, 2 storms, and 6 wind-related) affected the region. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand have reportedly been affected. Prolonged heavy rainfall and overflowing of the rivers have caused flooding, landslide, and strong winds/tornadoes were experienced over Sumatra, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, North Maluku, and Java as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that flooding occurred in several provinces in BARMM and Region XII in Mindanao as a result of rains brought by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand (DDPM) reported that windstorms affected multiple regions.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the (NDRRMC), on 26-28 April 2022, flooding incidents transpired in several municipalities of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur due to continuous light and moderate with at times heavy rains caused by the ITCZ. Based on the progress report, a total of 13.9K families (estimated 69.7K persons) were affected and are currently outside evacuation centres (friends’ or relatives’ homes), and that the flooding has also caused one (1) death. A total 1.1K hectares of agricultural land were flooded. Disaster figures are still under validation and assessment, but relevant agencies have carried out necessary actions to address the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

For the past week, data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) showed relatively high 7-day average rainfall spreading across Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, West Java, and Papua of Indonesia and in the central to southern regions of the Philippines. As of reporting, INVEST 90W is 400 km from Davao, Philippines and has a LOW chance of developing into a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours (JTWC).

GEOPHYSICAL:

Four (4) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Semeru, Anak Krakatau, and Ili Lewotolo (Alert Level III), Ibu and Dukono (Alert Level II), and Batutara (Alert Level I) in Indonesia, Taal Volcano (Alert level 2) and Kanlaon (alert level 1) in the Philippines reported recent volcanic activity according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) and PHIVOLCS.

OUTLOOK:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), for the coming week, wetter conditions are expected over the northwestern part of the ASEAN Region including Myanmar, southern Mainland Southeast Asia, parts of the western Maritime Continent. Cooler conditions are also expected over most of Mainland Southeast Asia. However, warmer conditions are predicted over the equatorial region. For the regional assessment of extremes, there is a small chance for a very heavy rainfall event to occur in Myanmar and a moderate chance in the Northwestern Maritime Continent and southern Mainland Southeast Asia. La Niña conditions are still present in the Pacific. At the seasonal timescale, La Niña tend to bring wetter conditions to much of the ASEAN region.