ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 5 - 11 March 2018

Regional Summary Week 10

1)Most disasters recorded in Week 10 were still hydro-meteorological in nature. Floods dominated reports from Indonesia, while storms and strong wind struck Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Viet Nam. No fatalities recorded from these disasters.

2)Following the M 5.2 Earthquake in Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia (8 Mar 2018, 21.06 UTC+8), disruptions to climbing activities in Mount Kinabalu occurred and triggered search and rescue operations. Around 239 climbers and workers were safely recused by local authority.

3)In Philippines, preparedness and response activities are still ongoing for Mayon Volcano Eruption, which its status lowered to “Alert Level 3 (from total 5 alert levels) due to decreased likelihood of explosive eruptions (PHIVOLCS).

4)Dry weather conditions continued to prevail over northern part of ASEAN and scattered hotspots with slight to moderate haze were observed in Myanmar (ASMC, 11 Mar 2018). For the next few days, winds are forecast to blow from the east or northeast in the northern ASEAN region, while winds are forecast to blow from the northeast in the southern ASEAN region. ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) increased status to Alert Level 2, indicating more than 150 hotspots detected in 2 consecutive days with dense smote plumes; dry weather persisting; and prevailing winds blowing towards ASEAN Member States.

5)All disasters occurred in Week 10 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.