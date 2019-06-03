ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 27 May – 02 June 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Storms were recorded in Thailand by the DDPM, affecting mostly northern and central provinces. Meanwhile, PAGASA reported that there’s a strong probability that El Niño will likely continue until August 2019 in the Philippines, with a chance of extending until the end of the year. Overall, all reported disasters were within the respective coping capacities of the affected ASEAN Member States.

HIGHLIGHT:

Several provinces, spread throughout the Philippines, were reported to have experienced drought and other related effects of El Niño (DSWD). El Niño’s typical impact to the ASEAN region is characterised by drier-thanaverage rainfall conditions. Meanwhile, ASMC’s El Niño Southern Oscillation monitoring system remains on “Watch”. This means that partial signs of El Niño in the whole region is present; however, future development remains uncertain. Model outlook of several international centres still predict a wide spectrum of possibilities ranging from moderate El Niño to neutral (no El Niño).

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

According to ASMC, scattered rain showers fell over many areas in the region, and hotspot activities and haze conditions were generally subdued.

Further, the region is still experiencing the transition from the inter-monsoon period to the Southwest Monsoon.