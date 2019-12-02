ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 25 Nov – 01 Dec 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Northeast monsoon has brought persistent rain in equatorial region since the past weeks, and flooded several areas in western Malaysia and southern Thailand. Rainy conditions are also found in the Philippines and Indonesia, while generally dry weather occur in Mekong Sub-Region.

Several earthquakes occur in Myanmar and borderline of Viet Nam, with no significant damages are reported.

HIGHLIGHT:

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon KAMMURI is currently located at 13.0 °N, 125.4 °E, 155 km East of Juban, Sorsogon with wind strength of 155 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph and forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon province between 2 December 2019 evening and 3 December 2019 early morning. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) maintains its BLUE alert status and declared that the situation is still within government capacities.

As the Typhoon is expected to pass by over the South East Asian (SEA) Games venues in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the NDRRMC stated that the government is prepared to move the athletes back to their hotels, which will serve as their evacuation centres, as well as deployed Medical, Incident Management and Quick Response Teams in various SEA Games activity areas.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

During the week, wet conditions are found in the southern part of ASEAN region due to the Northeast Monsoon, some high intensities of rain are found in Malaysian peninsular and have caused flooding in border of Malalysia and Thailand. Meanwhile, Mekong sub-region remain dry, and this condition is expected until early next year.

GEOPHYSICAL: There were seven (7) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG), Myanmar (DMH) and Viet Nam’s northern border (VNDMA). None of these earthquakes have created a significant damages to the nearby areas.

OUTLOOK: The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts that dry condition will persist over the Mekong sub-region, as the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the northeast or east. On the other hand, Typhoon KAMMURI is moving westward and is expected to bring landfall in the Philippines on 2-4 December 2019. In the southern ASEAN region, rainy weather is forecast and the prevailing winds are expected to remain generally light and variable in direction.