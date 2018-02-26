ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 19 – 25 February 2018

Regional Summary (Week 08)

1) Most disasters recorded were hydro-meteorological in nature, with floods and landslides concentrated in Java Island, Indonesia. A major landslide and floods in Brebes Regency caused fatalities, search & rescue efforts still ongoing and caused disruptions to national road and railroad.

2) In regards to M 7.6 Earthquake in Papua New Guinea on 26 Feb 2018 (00:44 UTC+9), there was no casualties and damages reported from Indonesia & Philippines (BNPB | NDRRMC). At present time, strong aftershocks still recorded in Papua New Guinea and felt in Indonesia (Papua).

3) In Philippines, preparedness and response activities are still ongoing related to Mount Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption and aftermath of TS Sanba (Basyang).

4) All disasters are within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.