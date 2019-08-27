ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 19 – 25 Aug 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Geophysical activities during the week was generally low with only two (2) earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 and four (4) volcanoes (in Indonesia) that remain in Alert Level III out of IV. Atmospheric conditions continue to be characterised by moderate to heavy rains in the northern part of the ASEAN region, while the southern part remain to be generally dry.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that a low pressure area east of Virac,

Catanduanes province has intensified into a severe Tropical Storm on 23 August 2019, and was internationally named BAILU (locally named INENG). According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as many as 8,008 families, consisting of 33,333 people were affected; with 770 people displaced. The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have sufficient stockpiles and standby funds amounting to around 35.5 million USD.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The northern ASEAN region, particularly Mekong sub-region, continued to experience moderate to heavy showers due to the prevailing winds from Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, Philippines also has experienced heavy rains across the country as tropical storm INENG have enhanced the Southwest Monsoon effect. Southern part of the region remain generally dry; moreover, scattered and isolated wildfires still exist.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were only two (2) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG). None of these earthquakes resulted to significant damages.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Speciliased Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts the prevailing winds will be blowing from the southwest or west and therefore rainy weather can be expected over the northern ASEAN region. In addition, several places in the southern ASEAN region will experience more showers such as Malaysia, Kalimantan (Indonesia), as well as northern and central Sumatra (Indonesia). Meanwhile dry weather will persist over the Java Sea area, and parts of southern Sumatra (Indonesia) as the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or southwest. The shower activities may help to improve hazy conditions but the hotspot activities may still persist.