ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 18 - 24 Nov 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The northern part of the Philippines continued to experience heavy rains due to the influence of Tropical Storms (TS), while the Mekong sub-region remained generally dry. Earthquakes also occurred in the northern part of the region, and have caused minor damages in the Philippines, as well as at the border between Lao PDR and Thailand. The equatorial region continued to experience scattered showers that subdued hotspots activity, although some are still detected in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesia).

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported another strong shaking earthquake in Bukidnon Province, Mindanao Island on Monday, 18 November 2019, at 20:22 (UTC+7). This earthquake follows a series of three previous main earthquakes with magnitudes of more than 6.0, that occurred earlier this month in Mindanao Island. The earthquake internally displaced almost 800 people, and reportedly damaged 440 houses and almost 100 schools. Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that a M 6.4 earthquake occurred in Xayaboury Province, Lao PDR, near the border of Thailand, on 21 November 2019 at 06:50 (UTC+7), and has damaged several houses and public buildings, with a dozen injured and almost 100 people displaced.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Concordant with the previous week, some scattered showers occured in the equatorial region. The northern part of the Philippines experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon KALMAEGI (locally named RAMON) and Tropical Storm FUNGWONG (locally named SARAH).

Meanwhile, several parts in the southern region, including East Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia), have yet to experience any form of rain which have caused prolonged drought.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were twelve (12) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG), Lao PDR (TMD), and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). The Lao PDR earthquake triggered shaking as far as several northeastern parts of Thailand, and this particularly unique event has affected more than a thousand people across both countries.

OUTLOOK:

For the next few days, the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts generally dry conditions over the Mekong sub-region, and showers in the southern region, although a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) phase still persists. The prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the northeast over areas north of the equator, and remain light and variable in direction to the south of the equator.