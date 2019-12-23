ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 16 - 22 Dec 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Wet conditions continues in the southern part of ASEAN region due to the Northeast Monsoon. Indonesia, Malaysia, and southern Thailand are experiencing flooding and landslides since early this month, while the number of affected areas within this week has increased. Currently, a Tropical Storm named PHANFONE is developing in the eastern part of the Philippines, and expected to reach mid part of the Philippines during Christmas. Meanwhile, currently there are three (3) main active volcanoes which remain in level II alert namely Sinabung, Agung, and Karangetang.

HIGHLIGHT:

Flooding has been the highlighted event within this week. As the Northeast Monsoon strengthens, continuous rains have occurred in the southern part of ASEAN region since late November, resulting to flooding and landslides across Indonesia (BNPB) and Malaysia (NADMA), and have flooded several areas in Thailand (DDPM). With more than 100,000 people affected during the week, and more than 27,000 displaced, each event is still within the national government capacities. The AHA centre is closely monitoring these events.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Northeast Monsoon continues, with more rains and thunderstorms occurring in southern part of ASEAN region. During the week, numbers of flooding and landslides have been reported, and expected to continue till end of 2019. Currently, a Tropical Storm named PHANFONE developed east of the Philippines and expected to strengthen to Category 1 Typhoon which forecasts to make landfall during the Christmas in the Philippines.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were five (5) earthquake events with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week, four (4) in Indonesia (BMKG) and one (1) in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). Meanwhile, Soputan Volcano in North Sulawesi has been downgraded to level II alert, with only three (3) volcanoes remain in level III alert namely Sinabung, Agung, and Karangetang, which are all located in Indonesia.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts that dry weather will persist in the Mekong subregion, while scattered rain showers can be expected elsewhere in the ASEAN region. Winds are expected to blow from the northeast or east north of the equator, and continue to remain weak and variable south of the equator.

In addition, Tropical Storm PHANFONE is expected to make landfall in the Philippines within this week as it develops to a Category 1 typhoon.