19 Aug 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 12 - 18 Aug 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (779.54 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, scattered and isolated heavy rains occurred in the equatorial and northern part of the region, while the southern portion remained generally dry. Several flooding events were reported this week as the Southwest Monsoon continue. Localised tornados also occurred in Indonesia and the Philippines, resulting to minor damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that on 13 August 2019 at around 2:30 AM, a flash flood incident occurred in Brgy. Kingking, Pantukan town, Compostela Valley due to localised thunderstorms. As many as 650 families, consisting of 3,250 people were evacuated early Tuesday morning, and allowed to return home after the water subsided in the following afternoon. Subnational authorities are leading the response.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Generally, average rainfall intensity has decreased compared to last week. As a result, overall conditions in flooded areas in Myanmar are improving. Isolated showers were also detected in the northern ASEAN region due to the Southwest Monsoon. Meanwhile, dry season continue to persist in the southern part of the region, further aggravating drought conditions in Indonesia which already affected 7 provinces.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were eight (8) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG) and Myanmar (DMH). Fortunately, none of these earthquakes resulted to significant damages. On the other hand, intensified earthquake activities for the past few months in Sunda Megathrust zone suggest heightened monitoring is required.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Speciliased Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts the southern ASEAN region to be generally dry, except for isolated showers over Malaysia, and northern Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia. In addition, hotspot activities in Sumatra and Kalimantan are likely to persist.
Meanwhile in the northern region, rainy weather is expected as the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southwest or west which contain a lot of water vapor from Bay of Bengal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.