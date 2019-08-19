ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 12 - 18 Aug 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, scattered and isolated heavy rains occurred in the equatorial and northern part of the region, while the southern portion remained generally dry. Several flooding events were reported this week as the Southwest Monsoon continue. Localised tornados also occurred in Indonesia and the Philippines, resulting to minor damages.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that on 13 August 2019 at around 2:30 AM, a flash flood incident occurred in Brgy. Kingking, Pantukan town, Compostela Valley due to localised thunderstorms. As many as 650 families, consisting of 3,250 people were evacuated early Tuesday morning, and allowed to return home after the water subsided in the following afternoon. Subnational authorities are leading the response.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Generally, average rainfall intensity has decreased compared to last week. As a result, overall conditions in flooded areas in Myanmar are improving. Isolated showers were also detected in the northern ASEAN region due to the Southwest Monsoon. Meanwhile, dry season continue to persist in the southern part of the region, further aggravating drought conditions in Indonesia which already affected 7 provinces.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were eight (8) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG) and Myanmar (DMH). Fortunately, none of these earthquakes resulted to significant damages. On the other hand, intensified earthquake activities for the past few months in Sunda Megathrust zone suggest heightened monitoring is required.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Speciliased Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts the southern ASEAN region to be generally dry, except for isolated showers over Malaysia, and northern Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia. In addition, hotspot activities in Sumatra and Kalimantan are likely to persist.

Meanwhile in the northern region, rainy weather is expected as the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southwest or west which contain a lot of water vapor from Bay of Bengal.