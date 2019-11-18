ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 11 - 17 Nov 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, tropical storms continue to influence the northern part of the ASEAN region. After Tropical Storm NAKRI has affected the Philippines and Viet Nam, Tropical Storm KALMAEGI which has developed in the Pacific Ocean has brought rains to the Philippines as it moves westerly. In addition, another low pressure system is currently developing in eastern part of the Philippines, and expected to become stronger as it moves northwesterly. Meanwhile, a series of earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above rapidly occur in North Maluku (Indonesia) during the week, with no significant damages reported.

HIGHLIGHT:

Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) reported the impacts of Tropical Storm NAKRI has affected at least five provinces namely Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Dak Lak. The storm have caused flooding which inundated more than 400 houses, and makes more than 30,000 people were internally displaced. Several efforts in the by the government are including restoring electricity and sanitation system after the storm, evacuate people in landslide prone areas, and continues monitoring by National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF)

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

During the week showers occurred in parts of the Philippines due to influence of Tropical Storm KALMAEGI. The weather remained generally dry for across ASEAN region but some parts of equatorial region which have experienced scattered showers like the previous week.

Several hotspots are still detected in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesia).

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were intensively thirty (30) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG). And 23 of which, happens in the same location nearby Jailolo Sea, and shaking were felt in two provinces, North Maluku and North Sulawesi. However, none of these events have caused significant damages.

OUTLOOK:

The ASMC forecasts that the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected to persist until the end of November 2019, hence, warmer and dryer condition may occur in southern part of ASEAN region. However, wetter condition is expected over northern Philippines, northern Sumatra (Indonesia), and Peninsular Malaysia as the MaddenJulian Oscillation (MJO) continue propagate eastward.