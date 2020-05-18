ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 11 - 17 May 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

High-intensity rainfall caused localised flooding events in the Banten, Aceh, West Java, and Central Java provinces in Indonesia one of which caused a landslide event (Bogor District) as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) through its local arms. Meanwhile, rainfall since 8 May has been reported to have caused flooding in Betong District in Malaysia according to Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia (MetMalaysia). Thunderstorms and gusts have also affected provinces in Thailand since 11 May damaging around 2,000 houses according to the Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Lastly, Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG has reportedly caused widespread preemptive and forced evacuations, affected a significant number of individuals, and damaged a significant number of houses in the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

The ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) were active in issuing advisories and warnings regarding Tropical Cyclone VONGFONG. VONGFONG was reported to have displaced over 3.5K persons in the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Regions in Luzon according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). VONGFONG was also reported to have affected 218.4K persons, damaged 7.5K houses, and caused the preemptive evacuation of 138.4K persons in the Philippines. Assistance for those affected have been provided by the DSWD and the local government units of the affected provinces