ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 10 – 16 September 2018

Regional Summary of Week 37 and Outlook for Week 38

1) In Week 37, monsoon season still prevails with large concerns raised over Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) which passed through Philippines and affecting China and Viet Nam.

2) Dry weather continue to persist and became key factor of wild fire in several parts of Indonesia. A drought report was also identified from Sagaing Region, Myanmar.

Clean water dropping activities were prioritized by concered governments.

3) In Indonesia, 4 earthquakes (M 5.0) were observed, in particular a M 5.9 earthquake in Membramo Raya (Papua) on 14 Sept 2018 raised concern (BMKG).

In Philippines, only 1 strong earthquake (M 5.1) was recorded 14 Sept. There were no casualties or damages reported due to earthquakes in Week 37.

4) Throughout Week 37, there were no changes on alert level status of volcanoes across ASEAN region.

5) According to ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), wet weather conditions prevails over the northern to middle part of Southeast Asia. Generally, above average rainfall is expected in the Northern Region over Week 38 (17- 23 Sep) and is expected to return to normal conditions in Week 39 with the weakening of the Southwest Monsoon winds. For most of the southern ASEAN region, slightly drier conditions are expected with hotspot activities expected to increase.

6) The AHA Centre’s In Country Liaison Team (ICLT) is currently in the Philippines, stay tuned for the latest Situation Updates on Super Typhoon Mangkhut’s (Ompong): https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/