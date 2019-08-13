13 Aug 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 05 - 11 Aug 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 11 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (794.62 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During week thirty two (32), Southwest Monsoon has strengthened and has brought torrential rainfall over the northern region of ASEAN, resulting to floods and landslides, especially in the Mekong sub-region. Furthermore, the presence of a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility enhanced monsoon effects in the western part of the country. In addition, low pressure areas resulted to localised tornadoes in several provinces in the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

Southern Myanmar has been experiencing an extensive flooding due to the torrential rains since the start of the month. According to Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), the seasonal monsoon brought strong winds and heavy rains in several states in the south, and will continue over the next few days. Moreover, a tropical depressions over the Bay of Bengal also caused water level in several major rivers to increase; further aggravating flooding conditions. Meanwhile, DDM reported a raininduced landslide in Paung Township, Mon State. Reports indicate around 54 casualties, 47 injured, and 41 missing people.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Bay of Bengal continues to experience heavy rainfall due to the Southwest Monsoon. Regional data suggests daily average rainfall has decreased compared to last week, particularly in the equatorial area, including the eastern part of the Philippines and most part of Indonesia. For Indonesia, this condition is expected as several meteorological agencies forecasted that the dry season will peak in the country during August.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were ten (10) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week Indonesia (BMKG). None of these earthquakes have caused significant damages; however, six (6) of the quakes happened in the Sunda Megathrust line, which is historically active and has the potential for earthquakes with at least 8.0 magnitude. .

OUTLOOK:

ASMC forecasts that rainy weather over the Mekong subregion will continue to persist with prevailing winds blowing from the southwest or west. Meanwhile, in the southern ASEAN region the prevailing winds will continue to blow from the southeast or southwest, causing dry conditions, and hotspot activities will be expected to persist.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.