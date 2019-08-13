ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 05 - 11 Aug 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During week thirty two (32), Southwest Monsoon has strengthened and has brought torrential rainfall over the northern region of ASEAN, resulting to floods and landslides, especially in the Mekong sub-region. Furthermore, the presence of a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility enhanced monsoon effects in the western part of the country. In addition, low pressure areas resulted to localised tornadoes in several provinces in the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

Southern Myanmar has been experiencing an extensive flooding due to the torrential rains since the start of the month. According to Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), the seasonal monsoon brought strong winds and heavy rains in several states in the south, and will continue over the next few days. Moreover, a tropical depressions over the Bay of Bengal also caused water level in several major rivers to increase; further aggravating flooding conditions. Meanwhile, DDM reported a raininduced landslide in Paung Township, Mon State. Reports indicate around 54 casualties, 47 injured, and 41 missing people.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

Bay of Bengal continues to experience heavy rainfall due to the Southwest Monsoon. Regional data suggests daily average rainfall has decreased compared to last week, particularly in the equatorial area, including the eastern part of the Philippines and most part of Indonesia. For Indonesia, this condition is expected as several meteorological agencies forecasted that the dry season will peak in the country during August.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were ten (10) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week Indonesia (BMKG). None of these earthquakes have caused significant damages; however, six (6) of the quakes happened in the Sunda Megathrust line, which is historically active and has the potential for earthquakes with at least 8.0 magnitude. .

OUTLOOK:

ASMC forecasts that rainy weather over the Mekong subregion will continue to persist with prevailing winds blowing from the southwest or west. Meanwhile, in the southern ASEAN region the prevailing winds will continue to blow from the southeast or southwest, causing dry conditions, and hotspot activities will be expected to persist.