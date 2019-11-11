ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 04 -10 Nov 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, Tropical Depression Nakri has intensified into a Typhoon while traversing the West Philippine Sea but weakened into a depression upon landfall in Viet Nam. The Tail-End of a Cold Front, associated with the typhoon, brought moderate with occasional heavy rains in Luzon,

Philippines. Weather situation update from VNDMA stated that as TD Nakri moves Northwest of Viet Nam, it is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains as it goes inland and weaken into a low pressure area in Cambodia.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Typhoon Nakri (locally named Quiel) brought persistent and heavy rains in provinces of northern Luzon that caused raininduced landslides, coastal wave surges and flooding that affected more than 22,000 families (92,000 persons) and temporarily displaced over 5,000 persons in 39 evacuation centres. For the Cotabato earthquake response, the NDRRMC reported that there are still more than 54,000 displaced persons staying in 69 evacuation centres and total validated of 37,500 damaged infrastructures. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and NDRRMC continues to verify data from their respective field offices related to both events and stated that the response activities are still within the national and local government’s capacity.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

According to ASMC, Typhoon NAKRI brought scattered showers to the eastern parts of the Mekong subregion. On the western coast, Tropical cyclone Bulbul made landfall and brought showers to northern Myanmar.

There were also scattered showers over northern Sumatra and Peninsular Malaysia. In contrast, the weather was dry over Kalimantan, southern Sumatra and the Java Sea area.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were four (4) earthquake events with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week, of which two (2) occurred in Indonesia (BMKG) and two (2) in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). No affected population or damages have occurred as a result of these events.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts Typhoon Nakri to bring widespread showers over eastern parts of the Mekong sub-region. Rainy conditions are also forecasted over the equatorial ASEAN region for the next few days. The prevailing winds are forecasted to blow from the southeast or southwest over the southern ASEAN region. In the northern ASEAN region, winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast or east.