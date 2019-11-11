11 Nov 2019

ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 04 -10 Nov 2019

Infographic
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (787.15 KB)

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

During the week, Tropical Depression Nakri has intensified into a Typhoon while traversing the West Philippine Sea but weakened into a depression upon landfall in Viet Nam. The Tail-End of a Cold Front, associated with the typhoon, brought moderate with occasional heavy rains in Luzon,
Philippines. Weather situation update from VNDMA stated that as TD Nakri moves Northwest of Viet Nam, it is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains as it goes inland and weaken into a low pressure area in Cambodia.

HIGHLIGHT:

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Typhoon Nakri (locally named Quiel) brought persistent and heavy rains in provinces of northern Luzon that caused raininduced landslides, coastal wave surges and flooding that affected more than 22,000 families (92,000 persons) and temporarily displaced over 5,000 persons in 39 evacuation centres. For the Cotabato earthquake response, the NDRRMC reported that there are still more than 54,000 displaced persons staying in 69 evacuation centres and total validated of 37,500 damaged infrastructures. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and NDRRMC continues to verify data from their respective field offices related to both events and stated that the response activities are still within the national and local government’s capacity.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

According to ASMC, Typhoon NAKRI brought scattered showers to the eastern parts of the Mekong subregion. On the western coast, Tropical cyclone Bulbul made landfall and brought showers to northern Myanmar.
There were also scattered showers over northern Sumatra and Peninsular Malaysia. In contrast, the weather was dry over Kalimantan, southern Sumatra and the Java Sea area.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were four (4) earthquake events with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week, of which two (2) occurred in Indonesia (BMKG) and two (2) in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). No affected population or damages have occurred as a result of these events.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts Typhoon Nakri to bring widespread showers over eastern parts of the Mekong sub-region. Rainy conditions are also forecasted over the equatorial ASEAN region for the next few days. The prevailing winds are forecasted to blow from the southeast or southwest over the southern ASEAN region. In the northern ASEAN region, winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast or east.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.