ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 03 – 09 Jun 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The DSWD reported an increase in the number of affected persons due to drought and other related impacts of El Niño in the Philippines. PAGASA reported that there’s a strong probability that El Niño will likely continue until August 2019, with a chance of extending until the end of the year. While over a million people has already been reported to be affected, response to the impacts are still within the coping capacity of the Philippines.

HIGHLIGHT:

The dominance of the Southwest Monsoon in the region is expected to alleviate the impacts of El Niño in the Philippines. However, seasonal model outlooks generally tend to favour below-normal rainfall for the country. This means that while rainy season is coming to the Philippines, the amount of expected rainfall will still perform below usual.