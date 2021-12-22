ASEAN Stands in Solidarity with the Typhoon-Affected People in the Philippines

Jakarta, 21 December 2021 – The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) has mobilised the ASEAN relief items stockpiled at the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, the Philippines. This mobilisation aims to augment the government’s ongoing efforts to help people affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette) in the Philippines, which made its landfall on 16 December 2021.

The ASEAN relief items, supported by Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Direct Relief, are comprised of 541 shelter repair kits, 275 family tents, 5000 family kits, 1000 rolls of tarpaulin, 5000 personal hygiene kits, and 1000 kitchen sets. Facilitated by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) of the Philippines, the ASEAN relief items will be transported to the region severely affected by Typhoon Rai (Odette).

Secretary-General (SG) of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi, in the Letter of Condolences sent to Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines, highlighted that the ASEAN stands ready to support the on-going humanitarian and disaster-relief efforts. SG Dato stated that “I have strong confidence in the leadership of the Government of Philippines and the people’s resilience to bring about normalcy in the affected areas”.

Mr. Lee Yam Ming, the Executive Director of the AHA Centre, mentioned that the mobilisation of ASEAN relief items,represents tangible ASEAN’s solidarity in the spirit of ‘One ASEAN, One Response’. “The AHA Centre has been monitoring the disaster situation in the Philippines since the last two weeks when several weather disturbances were first identified” he said. The Centre activated the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) when received and gather information about the potential impacts caused by the weather disturbance.

These ASEAN relief items, he continued, represent the tangible support from the ASEAN Member States to the typhoon-affected people in the Philippines. The Centre also conveyed the deepest sympathy to those who have been affected by the disaster.

Mr. Lee added that currently the AHA Centre has been working closely with the OCD of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in the Philippines as well as ASEAN countries and partners in monitoring the current situation and for potential regional support. The Centre also believes in the capacities and resources of the OCD – NDRRMC in responding to this disaster and always stands ready to provide further support. An In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) has been deployed to also closely work with the government. “The AHA Centre will be closely monitoring the situation in the Philippines with the relevant stakeholders and ready to provide necessary support,” he concluded.

