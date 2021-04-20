ASEAN Flash Update: No. 01 – Typhoon Surigae (Bising), Philippines – 20 April 2021

● OVERVIEW: As of 1600 HRS 20 Apr 2021, TYPHOON SURIGAE (local name: Bising), continues to maintain its strength as it moves slowly North-Northwestward East of Aurora Province, Philippines.

● LOCATION: At 1600 HRS today, the centre of the eye was located based on all available data at 475 km East of Baler, Aurora (16.0 °N, 126.0 °E )

● STRENGTH: Maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the centre and gustiness of up to 215 km/h

● OUTLOOK:

○ Track: the typhoon is seen to move generally northward or north northwestward until Thursday (22 April) morning or afternoon. Afterwards, the typhoon will move northeastward away from the landmass of Luzon until Friday (23 April) and east northeastward throughout the remaining forecast period. The typhoon is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday (25 April) morning.

○ Intensity: gradually weaken throughout the forecast period and may be downgraded to severe tropical storm by Saturday evening or Sunday early morning.

● HAZARDS: heavy rainfall that may possibly cause flooding and rain-induced landslides especially in the susceptible areas, severe winds (destructive up to 110 km from the center), and very rough coastal waters (at most 10m) (source: PAGASA).

● IMPACTS: According to NDRRMC a total of 22 barangays were reported flooded in Region VIII that occurred since 18 April 2021. The NDRRMC also reported that 18,467 families (68,490 persons) were preemptively evacuated in Regions V and VIII. Latest situation report from the Philippines’ Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), indicates a total of 40,658 families (158,112 persons) affected in 758 barangays in Regions V and VIII. There are also 8,585 families (34,560 persons) taking shelter in 456 evacuation centers in Region V and 10,515 families (40,522 persons) taking shelter in their relatives/friends homes (outside of evacuation centers). There are also 520 damaged houses (52 totally damaged, 468 partially damaged). A total of 2 road sections and 1 bridge were reported not passable in Region VIII as reported by NDRRMC. Lastly, a total of four (4) provinces in Region VII and VIII experienced power interruption.

● PREPAREDNESS: 11.5M USD worth of standby funds (10.7M USD of which is the Quick Response Fund) is available according to DSWD. 375.9K family food packs worth around 4M USD, other food items worth 6.M USD, and non-food items worth 10.8M USD are still available; The NDRRMC has been on RED Alert Status since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Day 398).

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor and issue necessary updates.