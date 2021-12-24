Arrival of Japan’s Disaster Relief Goods to the Philippines in light of Typhoon Odette

Japan’s disaster relief goods to the Philippines, in light of the devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette, arrived in Manila on December 23, 2021 (Thursday). The relief goods and supplies will be distributed to affected communities in the hope of supporting the relief efforts of the Philippines authorities.

The disaster relief goods include the following relief items:

Generators;

Camping Tents;

Sleeping pads;

Portable Jerry Cans/water containers;

Tarpaulins/plastic sheets to cover the roof;

Cord reels; and

Adaptor Plug Sets

The said disaster relief goods and supplies arrived in Manila in two batches, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

On the arrival of the relief goods, Japanese Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko expressed heartfelt sympathies to everyone affected by the disaster and reassured of Japan’s effort to reach out to people in typhoon-hit areas. This includes urgent consideration of financial support to the Government of the Philippines. He hopes that the disaster relief supplies will alleviate the hardship the affected people have experienced. "My thoughts are with everyone devastated by Typhoon Odette, especially those who lost loved ones. Japan and the Philippines are both vulnerable to natural disasters such as typhoons, and we know too well about the hardship and devastations Filipino people are experiencing now. We are one with you." said Ambassador Koshikawa.​

The Embassy of Japan extends its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and all those who lost homes and livelihoods in the devastating typhoon.