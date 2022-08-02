Arrival and Turnover of Japan’s Disaster Relief Goods for the affected areas of the Northern Luzon Earthquake

On 02 August 2022, the Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), delivered Emergency Disaster Relief Goods to the Philippines in the aftermath of the Magnitude 7 Earthquake in Northern Luzon. Aiming to support the current relief efforts of the Philippine Government, Japan's assistance will be distributed to the affected areas.

The Disaster Relief Goods include the following items:

Generators

Tarpaulins/plastic sheet cover

Camping Tents

Cord reels

Sleeping pads

Adaptor Plug Sets

Portable Jerry Cans/water containers

At the Arrival and Turnover Ceremony held at the NAIA Compound, Japanese Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko conveyed his sympathies to those affected by the disaster, especially to the families who have lost loved ones. Ambassador KOSHIKAWA expressed his hope that the disaster relief supplies will alleviate their hardships and enable them to return to their everyday lives as soon as possible. He also assured that the Government of Japan, through JICA, will continue to cooperate with the Government of the Republic of the Philippines in disaster prevention and mitigation.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Special Projects Rommel Lopez, along with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus S. Domingo, were also present during the Arrival and Turnover Ceremony to receive the donated goods.

The Embassy of Japan extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and all those who lost their homes and livelihood to the devastating earthquake.

