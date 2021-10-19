Arrival of 4.73 million doses of WB-funded vaccines boosts drive against COVID-19 in the Philippines

MANILA, October 19, 2021 — To date, 4.73 million doses of vaccines out of 13 million doses procured by the country under the Philippines US$500 million COVID-19 Emergency Response Project Additional Financing have arrived in the country.

The remaining doses are expected to arrive in the country by December 2021.

“The World Bank is pleased to contribute to the Philippines’ national COVID-19 vaccination effort so that more Filipinos are protected against Covid-19, can resume normal lives, and the country can rebuild the economy faster, restore jobs and incomes, and ensure its resilient recovery,” said Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Approved on March 11, 2021, the Additional Financing was designed to support the Philippine government’s program to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen the country’s health systems, and overcome the impact of the pandemic especially on the poor and the most vulnerable. In addition to the purchase of vaccines, the additional financing also supports the Philippines’ efforts to implement public health measures including increasing testing and improving isolation capacity.

This financing builds upon the initial ongoing Philippines COVID-19 Emergency Response Project approved in April 2020. Implemented by the Department of Health, the project is providing funding to purchase laboratory equipment and test kits, and ambulances as well as medical equipment and supplies such as mechanical ventilators, portable x-ray machines, and infusion pumps. It has also been used to refurbish isolation rooms and quarantine facilities

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has deployed over $157 billion to fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest crisis response in its history. The financing is helping more than 100 countries strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and jobs, and jump start a climate-friendly recovery. The Bank is also supporting over 50 low- and middle-income countries, more than half of which are in Africa, with the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and is making available $20 billion in financing for this purpose until the end of 2022.

