Army troops hold blood donation drive for anti-dengue campaign

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Published on August 24, 2019

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Aug. 16 (PIA) -- Members of the 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) of the Philippine Army in partnership with the Guihulngan City Health Office has conducted a Blood Letting Activity in line with dengue prevention campaign .

Some 100 individuals from different walks of life participated in the activity on Thursday.

Authorities and organizers collected a total of 13,050 cc as donated by personnel of 94th IB and other participants during the activity.

This would be turned over to Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) for screening and testing to ensure its safety.

LTC. Randy Pagunuran INF (GSC) PA, commanding officer of 94th IB, encouraged all his soldiers to be part of the campaign against dengue and become blood donors.

Pagunuran said the blood letting activity intends to give assistance to the increasing number of dengue cases especially in the 1st district of Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, this also aims to promote awareness on the importance of blood and encourage regular blood donations to save lives and ensure that blood is readily available for those who need it

The same activity was simultaneously conducted in the 3rd Infantry Division AOR in partnership with government agencies and other stakeholders in combating the dengue epidemic. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental)