Army troopers recover landmines in AgNor

CABADBARAN CITY, Agusan del Norte, Feb. 10 -- Troops of the 29th Infantry (MATATAG) Battalion (29IB), Philippine Army recovered three anti-personnel mines at Sitio Ancile in Brgy. Bangayan, Kitcharao, this province recently.

Based on the report, a concerned resident of the said area while going to his farm noticed a suspicious item on the ground which he verified to be a land mine. The said resident immediately went to the 29IB troopers stationed at Zapanta Patrol Base to report what he had discovered. The troops, after immediately validating the given information, proceeded to the area and found the said improvised anti-personnel mines with detonating cords weighing 33 pounds each which can inflict great casualties not only to the soldiers but also to civilians and properties near the area. The said recovered mines were brought to the 29IB headquarters in Brgy. Del Pilar, Cabadbaran City for safekeeping and proper disposition.

It can be recalled that last January 16, 2020, in the same barangay and municipality, the 29IB troopers encountered the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) which resulted in the recovery of anti-personnel mines and other valuable war materials.

A certain Datu Lando, a Mamanwa tribal leader, said that they were already tired with the series of conflicts in their area. “Gikapoy nami makadungog ug makakita’g gubat ug panagbangi sa among lugar. Ang gusto lang namo malinawong kinabuhi dinhing dapita, mao ng naglaum ko nga dili na mubalik ang teroristang NPA ug mugubot sa pa amo. Wala silay lugar dinhing dapita (We are tired already of hearing and seeing wars and conflicts in our area. What we only want is to have a peaceful life here, so I hope those CNTs never come back and trouble us anymore. They have no place here)," he said.

According to Lt. Col. Isagani O. Criste, Commanding Officer of 29IB, the CNTs proved by their actions that they truly do not have any respect for human rights. "They don’t care about who might be affected by their destructive landmines as long as they could do their wicked plans,” he said.

“I am grateful to the concerned resident who provided us valid information without which, great damage would surely have been inflicted in the area,” Criste added. (1Lt. Miguel O. Borromeo, CMO Officer, 29IB, PA/PIA Agusan del Norte)