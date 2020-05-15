Army settles 'rido' in Lanao del Sur

By 55th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army

Published on May 15, 2020

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, May 15 (PIA) -- The army facilitated the settlement of a feud (rido) between the Alulong and Bantuas Clans of Bacolod-Kalawi, this province.

The settlement held Thursday, May 14, at the Provincial Capitol was presided by Bacolod-Kalawi Municipal Engineer Gorondatu Alulong.

During the settlement, the two clans agreed to reconcile and no longer engage in any violent actions against each other

The Alulong clan turned over four (4) rifles composed of two (2) M16A1, one (1) M653 carbine, and one (1) M1 carbine as a symbol of their sincerity.

The settlement was made possible primarily thru the efforts of the Bacolod-Kalawi Municipal Task Force on Ending Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC) composed of the Bacolod-Kalawi LGU, Alpha Company of the 55th Infantry Battalion, Bacolod-Kalawi Municipal Police Station, Municipal Interior and Local Government Office, local traditional leaders, and other local agencies.

The Alulong and Bantuas were locked in a series of violent armed encounters since early January of this year, causing alarm and panic not just in their barangay but also in adjacent areas.

Fortunately, said encounters resulted only in minor injuries.

Colonel Nolie Anquilliano, 103rd Infantry Brigade Deputy Commander, expressed his appreciation to the Municipal Task Force ELAC of Bacolod-Kalawi and to all others who have greatly contributed to the settlement of the said conflict.

He said the settlement is very timely since it is the celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He is also hopeful that all other feuding clans within the Lanao del Sur will also aspire for the early resolution of their respective conflicts.

103rd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Jose Maria R. Cuerpo meanwhile stressed that 'rido settlement' will remain as one of the priorities of the brigade in attaining peace and development in the province.

The Bacolod-Kalawi Inter-Agency Task Force ELAC aims to address the threat of terrorism and other factors that lead to armed conflicts through collaborative law enforcement operations, conflict resolution, and the resolution of societal issues. (55th IB/PIA ICIC)