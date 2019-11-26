Army, Red Cross with partners aid quake-hit Cotabato

BAYUGAN CITY, Agusan del Sur, Nov. 26 -- The Youth for Peace movement’s Propelling Our Inherited Nation through our Youth (POINTY) organization, Sangguniang Kabataan Federations in Agusan and Surigao del Sur, and the 3rd Special Forces “Arrowhead” Battalion (3SFBn) have recently provided assistance to the Cotabato earthquake victims by donating relief goods, which were delivered by the Philippine National Red Cross (PRC) Agusan del Sur Chapter in Makilala and Kidapawan City.

“The greater role of the youth in nation-building involves positive activism and peace-building and answering the call to help those in need through genuine and relevant social responsibility. This is a far better way than militancy, vandalism, street demonstrations and fault finding,” said Roberto Laurente, Jr., Division-wide POINTY President.

The youth volunteers were graduates of the Youth Leadership Summit (YLS), a youth training program sanctioned by the government aimed at enhancing their leadership skills, good citizenship and patriotism, cooperation, and participation in peace-building activities. YLS also provides the youth a balanced perspective towards approaching social issues affecting the society and equips them to think critically to get rid of radicalized youth groups which could poison their minds.

Involved were POINTY and SK Federation organizations from Carrascal, Tandag, Tago, Bayabas, Marihatag San Agustin, in Surigao and Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur along with other volunteers from the local government units (LGUs) and residents from the said provinces.

Lt. Col. Joey Baybayan, 3SFBn commanding officer, expressed his great admiration to the youth volunteers, sponsors and to PRC-Agusan Chapter administrator, Darwina Ligan.

“This is the kind of youth we need today, those who are in towards peace and nation-building and those who can be part of the country’s solution towards the many issues we face, rather than those who cause rebellion, divisiveness, and destruction,” LTC Baybayan said.

“We also thank the LGUs, the Philippine Red Cross, benefactors and other volunteers for providing the goods and taking care of the delivery to our affected brothers and sisters in Cotabato. May the Good Lord bless you all,” added Baybayan. (1Lt. Krisjuper Andreo Punsalan, CMO officer, 3SFBn/PIA-Agusan del Sur)