Army, PNP initiate refresher training to AgSur BPAT

TALACOGON, Agusan del Sur, Nov. 26 -- The 26th Infantry “Ever Onward” Battalion (26IB), Philippine Army has joined forces with the local government unit of La Paz and Municipal Police Station (MPS) of this province, as they initiated the one-day refresher training to the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members held on November 20, 2019, at the Municipal Building Compound.

Punong Barangay Jonathan Sergio of Barangay Langasian and Punong Barangay Ramil Castro of Barangay Comota, together with the 24 BPAT members of the two barangays of La Paz, Agusan del Sur participated in the said event.

Spearheaded by 1Lt. Alejandro Paz, Community Support Program (CSP) officer-in-charge and PCpt. Michael John Arandia, chief of police of La Paz MPS, the activity was aimed to refresh and activate the knowledge of the BPAT members as to their responsibilities and functions as peacekeeping personnel in their respective barangays.

Topics such as the do’s and don’ts during Emergency Response, Basic Hand Cuffing Techniques, Awareness and Respect to Human Rights under the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004, were discussed during the training.

The training was made possible through the effort of the CSP team deployed in the said barangays, aiming to activate and intensify the enforcement of peace and order situation and paving its way for the smooth implementation of government projects for the sustainable development of every community.

“The core concept of this refresher training is in the word itself - to refresh all the knowledge that you’ve already learned during the regular training program of becoming a BPAT member. As a member, it is your duty to actively participate in the AFP and PNP’s fight against insurgency and criminality. This is also part of the Peace, Law Enforcement and Development (PLED) Cluster’s effort of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC),” 1Lt. Paz said as he emphasized the background of the activity.

Also present during the activity was the executive assistant of the mayor, Freddie Pendon. In his message, Pendon commended all the personalities involved in making the training possible. “On behalf of our Mayor, I am paying my utmost respect to the Philippine Army and the PNP in their efforts of maintaining a harmonious environment for our constituents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Romeo Jimenea, commanding officer of 26IB, applauded the immediate cooperation of the LGU-La Paz in making the activity possible. “I am very pleased to witness the active participation of our local government especially in the programs and activities initiated by the AFP and PNP. This only manifests that the EO 70 is really working. Hopefully, this action will be the start of the continuous collaboration and hand in hand efforts of the LGU and law enforcement agencies in pursuing lasting peace and sustainable development,” added Jimenea. (1Lt. Percival Carido, CMO officer, 26IB/PIA-Agusan del Sur)